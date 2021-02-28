Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after acquiring an additional 439,944 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after buying an additional 291,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,794,000 after buying an additional 259,597 shares in the last quarter. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $43,471,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 209.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 294,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,639,000 after purchasing an additional 199,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.46.

TTWO opened at $184.46 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

