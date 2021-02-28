Handshake (HNS) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Handshake has a total market cap of $100.08 million and $826,832.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,321.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.27 or 0.03127169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00366369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.74 or 0.01023227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $217.98 or 0.00480977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.72 or 0.00389937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.10 or 0.00242940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00022899 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 357,976,843 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

