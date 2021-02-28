HARD Protocol (HARD) Trading 34.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $64.87 million and $17.25 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002771 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 34.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.65 or 0.00463719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00074896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00076875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00079312 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00053833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.65 or 0.00481151 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00195850 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

