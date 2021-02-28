Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Harley-Davidson worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

