Harmony One Day Trading Volume Tops $30.95 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $228.07 million and $30.95 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.23 or 0.00768094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00029726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00056992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00041830 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,941,966,517 coins and its circulating supply is 9,264,951,517 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

