Hashgard Achieves Market Cap of $16.61 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $16.61 million and $156,595.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00054448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.18 or 0.00772567 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00030274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00030271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00056958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00039991 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.