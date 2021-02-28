Hathor (HTR) Trading 30.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. Hathor has a market cap of $118.85 million and $2.82 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.00461404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00074240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00076516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00080198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.32 or 0.00472402 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00202018 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.