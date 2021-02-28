Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $6.50 on Top Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.50 or 0.00014292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $89.93 million and $161,825.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,467.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.65 or 0.03144358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.43 or 0.00366055 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.06 or 0.01020653 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.60 or 0.00487378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00392428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.73 or 0.00243540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00022896 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,839,454 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

