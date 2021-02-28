HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Up 7,700.0% in February

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 7,700.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HAVN Life Sciences stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. HAVN Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

About HAVN Life Sciences

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

