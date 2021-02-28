Head-To-Head Analysis: Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.6% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Omega Healthcare Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.53 billion 14.25 $363.17 million $6.96 22.94 Omega Healthcare Investors $928.83 million 9.27 $341.12 million $3.07 12.10

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than Omega Healthcare Investors. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexandria Real Estate Equities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Omega Healthcare Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 1 6 0 2.86 Omega Healthcare Investors 0 4 8 0 2.67

Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus price target of $160.88, indicating a potential upside of 0.74%. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus price target of $36.21, indicating a potential downside of 2.49%. Given Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alexandria Real Estate Equities is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexandria Real Estate Equities 29.07% 4.79% 2.66% Omega Healthcare Investors 17.99% 3.78% 1.62%

Dividends

Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 62.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 87.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Omega Healthcare Investors on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF"). The asset base in North America includes 31.9 million RSF of operating properties and 3.3 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 7.1 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 7.4 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, technology, and agtech campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, technology, and agtech companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.