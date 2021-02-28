Head to Head Comparison: Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Global has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Patrick Industries and Horizon Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 3.50% 15.75% 5.23% Horizon Global -9.99% -4,042.82% -12.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patrick Industries and Horizon Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $2.34 billion 0.79 $89.57 million $3.85 20.50 Horizon Global $690.45 million 0.36 $80.75 million N/A N/A

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of Horizon Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Horizon Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Patrick Industries and Horizon Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75 Horizon Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

Patrick Industries currently has a consensus price target of $73.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.88%. Horizon Global has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 89.36%. Given Patrick Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Horizon Global.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Horizon Global on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moldings; interior passage doors; slide-out trim and fascia products; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath and closet building products; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum fuel tanks; boat covers, towers, tops, and frames; CNC molds and composite parts; and slotwall panels and components. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics, audio systems components, appliances, wiring products, electrical and plumbing products, cement siding products, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester products, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring products, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics services. It offers its products through a network of manufacturing and distribution centers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc. It also offers trailering products, including brake controls, jacks, winches, couplers, interior and exterior vehicle lighting, and brake replacement parts. In addition, the company provides cargo management products, such as bike racks, roof cross bar systems, cargo carriers, luggage boxes, car interior protective products, ropes, tie-downs, tarps, tarp straps, bungee cords, loading ramps, and interior travel organizers. Further, it offers other products comprising tubular push and sports bars, side steps, skid plates, and oil pans. Horizon Global Corporation provides its products under the Reese, Draw-Tite, and Westfalia, as well as Aqua Clear, Bulldog, BTM, DHF, Engetran, Fulton, Kovil, Reese Secure, Reese Explorer, Reese Power Sports, Reese Towpower, ROLA, Tekonsha, Trojan, WesBarg, Best Bars, and Witter Towbar brands. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and servicers, as well as automotive aftermarket and retail sectors in the agricultural, automotive, construction, fleet, horse/livestock, industrial, marine, military, recreational, trailer, utility, mining, and municipality markets; and serves end consumers through independent installers, warehouse distributors, dealers, original equipment channels, retail stores, and online retailers. Horizon Global Corporation was incorporated in 2015 is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

