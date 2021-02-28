Head to Head Comparison: Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) & VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Talos Energy and VAALCO Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $927.62 million 0.93 $58.73 million $3.56 2.97 VAALCO Energy $84.52 million 2.23 $2.56 million N/A N/A

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -5.36% 1.20% 0.50% VAALCO Energy -56.93% 27.98% 12.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Talos Energy and VAALCO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 7 0 3.00 VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.64%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Talos Energy has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talos Energy beats VAALCO Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

