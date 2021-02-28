Head-To-Head Review: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) versus Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Microsoft has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

69.0% of Microsoft shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Microsoft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Guidewire Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Microsoft and Guidewire Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft 32.28% 40.74% 16.23% Guidewire Software -4.29% 0.81% 0.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Microsoft and Guidewire Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft 0 2 30 1 2.97 Guidewire Software 1 3 5 0 2.44

Microsoft currently has a consensus target price of $268.65, indicating a potential upside of 15.61%. Guidewire Software has a consensus target price of $126.63, indicating a potential upside of 14.09%. Given Microsoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microsoft is more favorable than Guidewire Software.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microsoft and Guidewire Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft $143.02 billion 12.26 $44.28 billion $5.76 40.34 Guidewire Software $742.31 million 12.52 -$27.20 million $0.20 554.95

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Guidewire Software. Microsoft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guidewire Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Microsoft beats Guidewire Software on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses SQL and Windows Servers, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs; GitHub that provides a collaboration platform and code hosting service for developers; and Azure, a cloud platform. It also offers support services and Microsoft consulting services to assist customers in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions; and training and certification to developers and IT professionals on various Microsoft products. Its More Personal Computing segment provides Windows original equipment manufacturer (OEM) licensing and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; Windows Commercial, such as volume licensing of the Windows operating system, Windows cloud services, and other Windows commercial offerings; patent licensing; Windows Internet of Things; and MSN advertising. It also offers Surface, PC accessories, PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, and other devices; Gaming, including Xbox hardware, and Xbox content and services; video games and third-party video game royalties; and Search, including Bing and Microsoft advertising. It sells its products through OEMs, distributors, and resellers; and directly through digital marketplaces, online stores, and retail stores. It has a strategic collaboration with DXC Technology. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; and Guidewire Client Data Management to enable customer information management. Further, it provides Guidewire Product Content Management that offers software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify products; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers analytics and artificial intelligence products, such as Guidewire DataHub, an operational data store; Guidewire InfoCenter, a business intelligence warehouse; Guidewire Risk Insights, that allows insurers to assess new and evolving risks; Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a set of cloud-native applications; and Guidewire Business Intelligence that allows insurers to measure business performance, as well as Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice. It also provides implementation and integration, and professional services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

