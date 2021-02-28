Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce $407.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $402.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.00 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $449.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.2062 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

In other news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 605,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 149,033 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

