Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report sales of $176.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.00 million and the lowest is $170.85 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $138.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $691.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.32 million to $701.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $686.63 million, with estimates ranging from $677.25 million to $696.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of HTLF opened at $46.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $48.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,678 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,930,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,911,000 after acquiring an additional 205,081 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,659,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,994,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,140,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,219,000 after buying an additional 203,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 18.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 54,447 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

