Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $868.74 million and $66.68 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00049274 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.00291498 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002230 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001853 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010594 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,460,543,275 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.