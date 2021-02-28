Hegic Hits Market Cap of $97.21 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Hegic token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges. Hegic has a total market cap of $97.21 million and $3.15 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.46 or 0.00479016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00072456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00078273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00078432 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.05 or 0.00465222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00194168 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,703,899 tokens. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic

Hegic Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.