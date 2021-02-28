HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HDELY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of HDELY stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $15.74. 23,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $16.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

