Helex (HLX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.00

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 114.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. Helex has a market cap of $35,630.22 and approximately $15.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helex has traded up 131% against the US dollar. One Helex coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.44 or 0.00704043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00026978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00030088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00038548 BTC.

Helex Coin Profile

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. The official website for Helex is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Helex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

