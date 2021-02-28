Hellenic Coin Price Tops $1.57 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $1.57 or 0.00003472 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $109.51 million and $298,550.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.32 or 0.00359817 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

