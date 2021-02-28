Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Barclays upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Rowe upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $28.73. 1,403,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,202. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

In other news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after buying an additional 15,963,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,589,000 after buying an additional 559,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $160,711,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.