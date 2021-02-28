Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In related news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.73. 1,403,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

