HempCoin (THC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.41 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.41 million and $551.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,131.67 or 0.99782340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00039168 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00114838 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003097 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,819,550 coins and its circulating supply is 260,684,400 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.