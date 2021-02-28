Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) will report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.57). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEPA. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of HEPA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,697,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,771. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Also, Director Peter Wijngaard bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $157,620 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,712 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 96,454 shares in the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

