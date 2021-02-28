Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 605,097 shares of company stock valued at $36,840,055 in the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. Hess has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hess will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

