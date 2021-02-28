High Performance Blockchain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $667,221.00 (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. One High Performance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $7.77 million and $667,221.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00136368 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

HPB is a token. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 tokens. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

