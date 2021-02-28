Hive Reaches Market Cap of $116.50 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. Hive has a market capitalization of $116.50 million and $153.76 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000158 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000498 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00041278 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 402,128,767 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.