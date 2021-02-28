Hiveterminal Token Trading 11.5% Lower This Week (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.01 million and $2,242.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.86 or 0.00716544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00027061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00030388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00057071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00038604 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

