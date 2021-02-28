HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock Position Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of HNI worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $37,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,029.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.