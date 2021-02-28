HOLD 1-Day Volume Hits $4,125.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One HOLD token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOLD has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOLD has a market cap of $5.32 million and $4,125.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.66 or 0.00467727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00075100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00078125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00079768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053786 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.01 or 0.00477296 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00198378 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

Buying and Selling HOLD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

