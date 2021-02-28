Holo Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Holo has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. One Holo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Holo has a market cap of $427.11 million and $89.66 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00054783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.80 or 0.00776281 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00030532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00030044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00039593 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,912,365,164 coins. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.