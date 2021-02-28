Homeros Price Hits $0.0480 on Top Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Homeros has a total market cap of $22.74 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Homeros has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.44 or 0.00456992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00074112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00075756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00080668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $205.57 or 0.00468688 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00205281 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,568,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

