HOQU Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. HOQU has a market cap of $252,645.96 and approximately $1.18 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOQU has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.62 or 0.00770379 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00030258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00041894 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

