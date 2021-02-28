Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.37 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

