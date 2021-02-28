Howdoo Hits Market Cap of $6.72 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Howdoo token can now be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. Howdoo has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.54 or 0.00773702 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00031226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00057132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00041333 BTC.

About Howdoo

UDOO is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

