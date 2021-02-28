HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,129,165.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,296 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $30.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Equities research analysts expect that HP will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

