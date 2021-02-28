HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Reduced by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. HP comprises approximately 3.0% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of HP by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after buying an additional 647,277 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of HP by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 592,459 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $30.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,129,165.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,382 shares of company stock worth $8,319,296. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

