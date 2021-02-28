HTMLCOIN Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $21,608.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,876.03 or 1.00036930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00039235 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.00432994 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.54 or 0.00856219 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.30 or 0.00294798 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00091958 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002031 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

