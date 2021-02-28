Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $458.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus upped their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens increased their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,485 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Humana by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after buying an additional 125,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Humana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Humana by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Humana by 72.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after buying an additional 724,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Humana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,958,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $379.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $393.96 and a 200-day moving average of $408.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

