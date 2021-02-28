Humaniq Market Cap Tops $1.33 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $53,064.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.62 or 0.00770379 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00030258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00041894 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

