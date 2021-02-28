Humanscape (HUM) Trading Down 29.8% This Week

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Humanscape token can now be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $16.74 million and $20,068.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.97 or 0.00724319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00027973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00030686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00038823 BTC.

About Humanscape

HUM is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

