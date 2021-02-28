HUNT (HUNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.09 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. One HUNT token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $16.09 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.86 or 0.00470759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00073718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00078677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00078555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.94 or 0.00466609 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00194698 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

HUNT Token Trading

