Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $339.66 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for $44,308.28 or 0.99737694 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $213.13 million and $339.66 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.76 or 0.00460918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00075270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00076766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00080723 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.16 or 0.00475313 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00203334 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

