Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

HRNNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hydro One from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hydro One from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Hydro One and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $21.23. 1,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,500. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

