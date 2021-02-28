Hydro Protocol Price Tops $0.0140 on Top Exchanges (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $9.85 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00054468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.75 or 0.00773047 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00030117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00031282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00057181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00041217 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

