HyperCash (HC) Market Capitalization Tops $38.07 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. HyperCash has a market cap of $38.07 million and approximately $12.91 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001901 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,636.01 or 1.00475406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00039979 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.76 or 0.00438402 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.69 or 0.00861425 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.09 or 0.00295081 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00096399 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002052 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,067,585 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

