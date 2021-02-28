HyperDAO Hits Market Cap of $3.57 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $28,955.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.31 or 0.00485230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00072639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00078491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00078389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00053484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.29 or 0.00463631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00193222 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.