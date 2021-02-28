HyperQuant (HQT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $31,027.89 and $1,297.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.96 or 0.00774318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00031247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00057122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00041227 BTC.

HQT is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

