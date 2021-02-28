I/O Coin Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $1,918.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.65 or 0.00434335 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006281 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00033487 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,515.35 or 0.03280262 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000477 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,721,201 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.