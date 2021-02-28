iBTC (IBTC) Price Tops $0.0005

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. iBTC has a total market capitalization of $22,593.45 and $20.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, iBTC has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.84 or 0.00473837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00074107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00078951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00078484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.28 or 0.00472638 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00194709 BTC.

iBTC Coin Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com

iBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.